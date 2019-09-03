Browse categories
OECS Commission Statement on Devastation Wrought by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas

OECS Media Statement

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) monitors with much sadness the unfortunate passage of Hurricane Dorian over the islands of The Bahamas during the past two days.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday, September 1, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. The Commission laments in particular the tragic loss of life brought about by the Hurricane and conveys its deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.  

The Commission is also mindful of the significant damage to physical infrastructure caused by the passage of the Category 5 storm, and sympathises with those who may have suffered personal injury, or loss or damage to property.

The people of the OECS region share the pain and suffering of the bereaved families and all others affected by this catastrophe, and join their Governments in extending to the Government and people of The Bahamas deepest condolences in this difficult period.

Our prayers and thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this disaster. 

