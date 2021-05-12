OECS Commission Statement on Alleged Misconduct of Employee
OECS Media Release
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 —
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission was informed of allegations of misconduct against one of our staff. We have a zero-tolerance policy as well as defined processes for addressing misconduct of any kind, including those in question. We are aware of the investigation by the Saint Lucia National Youth Council, the outcome of which will be useful consideration in informing how the Commission moves forward.
The Commission does not discriminate against any race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. We advocate due diligence, due process, and caution before determining guilt.