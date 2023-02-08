Browse categories
OECS Commission sends condolences to Government and People of Türkiye in aftermath of devastating Earthquake

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has the sad duty to convey deepest regrets to the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye, on the tragic loss of life, the human suffering, and the damage to physical infrastructure resulting from the devastating earthquake which occurred in the province of Gaziantep on Monday February 6, 2023.

The Commission is further distressed by the high death toll and the very graphic evidence of the devastation caused by this deadly disaster.

The people of the OECS region share the pain and suffering of the bereaved families and all others affected by this catastrophe, and join their Governments in extending to the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye, deepest condolences in this difficult period.

Bernadette Auguste Senior International Relations Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

