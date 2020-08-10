Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Commission puts Youth and Juvenile Justice Reform on the agenda for International Youth Day

OECS Commission puts Youth and Juvenile Justice Reform on the agenda for International Youth Day

Media Release

Monday, August 10, 2020 — International Youth Day celebrations this year will take place on Wednesday August 12, 2020 under the theme ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’.

The OECS Commission and USAID will collaborate in jointly hosting a webinar that addresses Youth and Juvenile Justice Reform. The objective of the webinar is geared towards celebrating the achievements of youth in the Eastern Caribbean. Specifically, the webinar will offer an opportunity to learn about the achievements of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project through testimonials and a panel discussion on The Resilience of Youth In Times of Crisis.

The Juvenile Justice Reform Programme (JJRP) has been implemented in the region for over a decade starting in 2008 with Phase 1 and continuing on to Phase II in October 2016. JJRP focuses on three components: diversion, rehabilitation and reintegration of children in conflict with the law.  The project is being implemented in the six OECS Independent Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. 

Through its lifespan, JJRP helped to facilitate the passage of model legislation for Juvenile Justice Reform, resulting in Child Justice Bills being passed in five of the six Member States.  Additionally, the project trained over 2500 service providers nationally and regionally to increase the human capacity to effectively deliver programmes and services to support the components of JJRP. Over 280 children in conflict with the law were processed through JJRP of which 211 were given alternatives to custodial sentencing and 76 diverted from arrest.  Over 100 children participated in the Aggression Replacement Training (ART®) to date in five Member States, with 68% reporting an increase in self-control after the training. Further JJRP has provided equipment and resources to numerous programmes including; poultry farms, welding, hydroponics, wood work, film training, and peer mediation to bolster the skillset of children in conflict with the law in preparation for successful reintegration. 

The OECS Commission would like to invite the public to learn more about the scope, successes and the way forward for the JJRP.  Join us live on Facebook and LinkedIn from 2 PM.

Summary for Webinar: 

WHAT: Youth Engagement for Global Action

WHEN: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2 PM

CLICK HERE to register.

OECS Yes in Action Youth Social Development
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software