OECS Commission puts Youth and Juvenile Justice Reform on the agenda for International Youth Day

The OECS Commission and USAID will collaborate in jointly hosting a webinar that addresses Youth and Juvenile Justice Reform. The objective of the webinar is geared towards celebrating the achievements of youth in the Eastern Caribbean. Specifically, the webinar will offer an opportunity to learn about the achievements of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project through testimonials and a panel discussion on The Resilience of Youth In Times of Crisis.

The Juvenile Justice Reform Programme (JJRP) has been implemented in the region for over a decade starting in 2008 with Phase 1 and continuing on to Phase II in October 2016. JJRP focuses on three components: diversion, rehabilitation and reintegration of children in conflict with the law. The project is being implemented in the six OECS Independent Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

Through its lifespan, JJRP helped to facilitate the passage of model legislation for Juvenile Justice Reform, resulting in Child Justice Bills being passed in five of the six Member States. Additionally, the project trained over 2500 service providers nationally and regionally to increase the human capacity to effectively deliver programmes and services to support the components of JJRP. Over 280 children in conflict with the law were processed through JJRP of which 211 were given alternatives to custodial sentencing and 76 diverted from arrest. Over 100 children participated in the Aggression Replacement Training (ART®) to date in five Member States, with 68% reporting an increase in self-control after the training. Further JJRP has provided equipment and resources to numerous programmes including; poultry farms, welding, hydroponics, wood work, film training, and peer mediation to bolster the skillset of children in conflict with the law in preparation for successful reintegration.

The OECS Commission would like to invite the public to learn more about the scope, successes and the way forward for the JJRP. Join us live on Facebook and LinkedIn from 2 PM.

Summary for Webinar:

WHAT: Youth Engagement for Global Action

WHEN: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2 PM

