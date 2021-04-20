OECS Commission Prepares for Launch of Youth Innovation Lab

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is gearing up to host the 2nd Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit. The Summit creates a space where leaders from around the world converge to have dialogue about and agitate action towards innovative sustainable development and growth.

SDM2020 created new channels of cooperation and laid the foundation for strong multi-stakeholder partnerships involving Governments, private sector, development partners, community and civic organisations in a more inclusive and cohesive manner than ever before. All sectors recognised that our survival, as a Caribbean civilisation, depended on our capacity and determination to work together.

This year’s SDM will be based on five pillars, one of which is Youth. The OECS Commission is intent on providing the region’s most outstanding young minds with the space to bring out their creative and innovative best, through guidance and mentorship. This will be achieved with the inaugural OECS Youth Innovation Lab.

The OECS Youth Innovation Lab will provide an opportunity for Caribbean Youth to design innovative and creative projects and initiatives, aimed at solving many of the urgent challenges faced by our region. The programme will be intensive, and provide all the tools and resources required to enhance the capabilities of participants, as they think outside the box in search of realistic, yet innovative answers.

The Youth Innovation Lab is open to all Caribbean Youth between the ages of 15 to 29.

The virtual Launch of the Youth Innovation Lab is slated for Friday April 23rd 2021, featuring Jamaican Member of Parliament, the Honourable Lisa Hanna, as the Guest Speaker.

Participants can register for the launch via http://bit.ly/OECSYLabLaunch.