OECS Commission Partners with Camille Henry Memorial School

In appreciation of the act of goodwill towards alleviating challenges encountered by children of staff during the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the OECS Commission presented forty-two face shields to the principal and staff of the Camille Henry Memorial School on Friday July 31, 2020.

The Co-operation Initiative between the Camille Henry Memorial School and the OECS Commission facilitated nine children of Staff Members, including two students from the Commonwealth of Dominica, to actively participate in the school’s online learning platform across Grades One to Six.

Mrs. Delores Francis OECS Senior Technical Specialist for Trade and Coordinator of the OECS Commission, Camille Henry Memorial School Cooperation Initiative worked with Staff of the OECS Commission to resolve the abrupt interruption to “class-room learning” encountered by the children of its Staff Members at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The OECS Commission, Staff Members and their children are deeply humbled by the generosity of the Camille Henry Memorial School for their support during an unprecedented and difficult time.”

Principal of the Camille Henry Memorial School, Ms. Beverly Dieudonne thanked the OECS Commission for the presentation.

“This contribution will greatly assist in offsetting the huge financial burden on the school in preparation for the reopening, whilst ensuring all safety protocols are in place. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to The Commission and we look forward to continuous collaboration between the OECS Commission and the Camille Henry Memorial School.”

The OECS Commission, as part of its corporate social responsibility has partnered with other Schools in Saint Lucia and the Commonwealth of Dominica through annual social outreach and educational activities.