OECS Commission launches Video on Building Resilience with Nature and Gender to Mark International Day for Biological Diversity 2020

OECS Media Release

As the world observes International Day for Biological Diversity (IBD), under the theme, "Our Solutions are in Nature", the OECS Commission is pleased to announce the release of a 3-minute video entitled: Building Resilience with Nature and Gender in the Eastern Caribbean.

The video seeks to heighten awareness of the value of incorporating natural (ecosystem-based) solutions and gender equality into climate adaptation and resilience-building. It was produced with funding provided through the Agence Française de Developpement (AFD)’s Adapt’Action facility under a cooperation agreement between AFD and the OECS Commission.