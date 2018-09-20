Browse categories
OECS Commission Launches “Stronger Together Campaign” to Support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The OECS Emergency Response for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission launched the "Stronger Together Campaign" today – a fundraising initiative created on behalf of the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support relief and recovery efforts.

Individuals and corporations seeking to contribute to relief efforts are invited to make pledges via the Stronger Together Pledge Form. This form is designed to obtain contact information for the payment of pledges. Once the form has been completed, a member of the OECS Commission Team will contact you with payment instructions.

All funds (100%) raised via this campaign will be directly transferred to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 

There is no limit on the value of pledges and contributions. Pledges are invited from individuals and corporations across the Caribbean and globally.

For questions and queries, please contact us via email at: strongertogether@oecs.int or via telephone at: + 1 758-455-6354 / 758 455 6370 / 758 729 1480 / 758 455 6354 / 767 315 9546 / 758 725 4533

 

Let's build back Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, together!

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

