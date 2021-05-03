Browse categories
OECS Commission Launches New "Stronger Together" Website

Stronger Together: We are a Global Family

Monday, May 3, 2021 — In an effort to facilitate access to information on the "Stronger Together….We are a global family" campaign – in support of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has launched a new website.

The user-friendly online platform provides visitors with updated information on the current situation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Over the past few days, the strenuous circumstances of the ongoing volcanic eruptions were exacerbated by extensive flooding on the island nation, compounding the displacement of 20% of the population and the devastation of the agricultural sector.

Individuals and organisations are encouraged to pledge their support with the certainty that 100% of the funds raised will be used to rebuild Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 

Donations will be used in the following areas:

  • To continuously supply clean water
  • Helping families rebuild their lives
  • Rebuilding Infrastructure
  • Cleanup activities
  • Medical supplies including PPEs, respirators and medication
  • Agriculture and manufacturing plants
  • Helping small businesses restart
  • To supply basic needs to families in over 100 shelters

Entities willing to donate are also able to explore additional specific donation options, such as sponsoring a family of 4 with water, food supplies for a week; helping a child to reconnect with education; supporting a family to rebuild their lives; aiding a small business to achieve a fresh start; and assisting in the reconstruction of farms to help rebuild SVG's main industry. 

Visit the Stronger Together website here: https://stronger.oecs.org/

  

About the Stronger Together Virtual Showcase

As part of its partnership with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation and the Global Coalition, the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will host the Stronger Together virtual showcase. The online event will take the form of live performances of Caribbean stars, international influencer endorsements, testimonials and governmental appeals, all in an effort to leverage financial pledges towards the rebuilding of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 

The monumental task of curating the participants is ongoing. Confirmations, as to the billing credits, on the showcase are in process. Details on the complete cast of the showcase will be shared in the days leading up to the event.

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

