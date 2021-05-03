OECS Commission Launches New "Stronger Together" Website

The user-friendly online platform provides visitors with updated information on the current situation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Over the past few days, the strenuous circumstances of the ongoing volcanic eruptions were exacerbated by extensive flooding on the island nation, compounding the displacement of 20% of the population and the devastation of the agricultural sector.

In an effort to facilitate access to information on the "Stronger Together….We are a global family" campaign – in support of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has launched a new website.

Individuals and organisations are encouraged to pledge their support with the certainty that 100% of the funds raised will be used to rebuild Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Donations will be used in the following areas:

To continuously supply clean water

Helping families rebuild their lives

Rebuilding Infrastructure

Cleanup activities

Medical supplies including PPEs, respirators and medication

Agriculture and manufacturing plants

Helping small businesses restart

To supply basic needs to families in over 100 shelters

Entities willing to donate are also able to explore additional specific donation options, such as sponsoring a family of 4 with water, food supplies for a week; helping a child to reconnect with education; supporting a family to rebuild their lives; aiding a small business to achieve a fresh start; and assisting in the reconstruction of farms to help rebuild SVG's main industry.

Visit the Stronger Together website here: https://stronger.oecs.org/

About the Stronger Together Virtual Showcase

As part of its partnership with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation and the Global Coalition, the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will host the Stronger Together virtual showcase. The online event will take the form of live performances of Caribbean stars, international influencer endorsements, testimonials and governmental appeals, all in an effort to leverage financial pledges towards the rebuilding of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The monumental task of curating the participants is ongoing. Confirmations, as to the billing credits, on the showcase are in process. Details on the complete cast of the showcase will be shared in the days leading up to the event.