OECS Commission hosts Thanksgiving Service ahead of OECS' 41st Anniversary

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will commemorate its 41st Anniversary on June 18th 2022, under the theme ‘41 Years of Integration: Overcoming Challenges to build Resilience and Sustainability.’ As part of the activities to observe this milestone, the OECS Commission held a Thanksgiving Service at the St Benedict Catholic Church in Morne Fortune Castries on Monday June 13th 2022. 

The Service was attended by OECS Commission staff and officials, and viewed Live by the General Public via Facebook and YouTube. In his remarks during the Service, Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules acknowledged and recognized the invaluable contribution of all Stakeholders towards the progress of the institution over the past 41 years. He was particularly thankful for the contribution of the staff of the OECS Commission and OECS Institutions. According to Dr. Jules 

‘’The past 41 years has brought with it many challenges that seemed insurmountable, but through the commitment, dedication and perseverance of the staff of the Commission, the OECS continues to overcome these obstacles and punch above our weight in the global space.‘’

In his remarks, Dr. Jules reflected on scripture from Hebrews 12:1,

‘’Since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.’’

The Thanksgiving Service featured worship and prayers from the Staff of the OECS Commission, as well as the Spoken Word by Pastor Wentland Paul. 

Celebrations for the 41st Anniversary continue with the observance of OECS Colors Day on Friday June 17th 2022, followed by an official Virtual Flag Raising Ceremony on Saturday June 18th 2022 at 10 am. 

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

