OECS Commission hosts Thanksgiving Service ahead of OECS' 41st Anniversary

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will commemorate its 41st Anniversary on June 18th 2022, under the theme ‘41 Years of Integration: Overcoming Challenges to build Resilience and Sustainability.’ As part of the activities to observe this milestone, the OECS Commission held a Thanksgiving Service at the St Benedict Catholic Church in Morne Fortune Castries on Monday June 13th 2022.

The Service was attended by OECS Commission staff and officials, and viewed Live by the General Public via Facebook and YouTube. In his remarks during the Service, Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules acknowledged and recognized the invaluable contribution of all Stakeholders towards the progress of the institution over the past 41 years. He was particularly thankful for the contribution of the staff of the OECS Commission and OECS Institutions. According to Dr. Jules

‘’The past 41 years has brought with it many challenges that seemed insurmountable, but through the commitment, dedication and perseverance of the staff of the Commission, the OECS continues to overcome these obstacles and punch above our weight in the global space.‘’

In his remarks, Dr. Jules reflected on scripture from Hebrews 12:1,

‘’Since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.’’

The Thanksgiving Service featured worship and prayers from the Staff of the OECS Commission, as well as the Spoken Word by Pastor Wentland Paul.

Celebrations for the 41st Anniversary continue with the observance of OECS Colors Day on Friday June 17th 2022, followed by an official Virtual Flag Raising Ceremony on Saturday June 18th 2022 at 10 am.