Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Commission Hosts CARICOM Secretary General on Official Visit to Saint Lucia

OECS Commission Hosts CARICOM Secretary General on Official Visit to Saint Lucia

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 — The OECS Commission welcomed a delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), led by Secretary General Dr. Carla Barnett, on Monday April 11th, 2022. The delegation met with the Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules, and the OECS Commission Leadership Team.

High on the agenda for the meeting was a discussion on greater collaboration between the OECS and CARICOM on several areas of mutual interest. Key among the issues discussed were Agriculture and Food Security, Inter Regional Trade and Climate Change. 

Dr. Jules pointed to the need for more equitable access to regional markets by OECS producers. He stated, 

‘’The mechanisms of CARICOM need to work equitably, taking into consideration the vulnerabilities of the smaller member states.’’ 

This led into discussions on the upcoming Agri-Investment Forum and Expo scheduled for May 19th-21st in Guyana, and the opportunities to be gained by OECS Member States and stakeholders. 

Both Dr. Jules and Dr. Barnett noted the need for greater collaboration between the two Organisations, especially in the area of climate change. 

According to Dr. Barnett, 

‘’It is essential that we have greater collaboration on how we deal with climate change in the region. This will require a much more coordinated and consistent approach at a political level.’’

The CARICOM Secretary General’s visit to the OECS Commission formed part of an Official Three Day Visit to Saint Lucia. 

Contact us
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software