OECS Commission Congratulates Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on its new Mandate

OECS Media Release

Friday, January 21, 2022 — Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)  Dr. Didacus Jules has congratulated Prime Minister Mia Mottley, on her resounding victory in the January 19, 2022 General Elections in Barbados. In his congratulatory remarks, Dr. Jules highlighted the Prime Minister’s contribution in advocating for action in relation to the vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on their historic and decisive victory in the recently held General Elections. Since her assumption of the leadership of the Government of Barbados, Prime Minister Mottley has become a compelling voice and a commanding presence on the international stage, championing the cause of SIDS and drawing attention to their vulnerabilities with unflagging energy.

Prime Minister Mottley’s Administration has engineered transformational changes designed to make Barbados a small state worthy of emulation and international respect.

The OECS looks forward with anticipation to the deepening of cooperation with Barbados and extends best wishes for success in the pursuit of the developmental aspirations of the Government and people of Barbados.

Prime Minister Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party created history by capturing all thirty (30) seats in the House of Assembly for the second consecutive election. 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

