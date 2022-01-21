OECS Commission Congratulates Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on its new Mandate

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on their historic and decisive victory in the recently held General Elections. Since her assumption of the leadership of the Government of Barbados, Prime Minister Mottley has become a compelling voice and a commanding presence on the international stage, championing the cause of SIDS and drawing attention to their vulnerabilities with unflagging energy.

Prime Minister Mottley’s Administration has engineered transformational changes designed to make Barbados a small state worthy of emulation and international respect.

The OECS looks forward with anticipation to the deepening of cooperation with Barbados and extends best wishes for success in the pursuit of the developmental aspirations of the Government and people of Barbados.