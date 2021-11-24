OECS Commission Extends Condolences on the Passing of Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends sincere condolences to the Mitchell Family and the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on the passing of Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell, former Premier and Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell served as Premier and Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1972 to 1974 and 1984 to 2000, respectively. In his capacity as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he also served as a member of the OECS Authority and as Chairman of the Authority in 1988, 1995, and 1996.

Reflecting on the esteemed tenure of the former Prime Minister, Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS Director General, lauded Sir James as one of the elder stalwarts of regional integration.

“ He proudly championed the OECS and will forever be enshrined in the pantheon of the historic greats of our region. One of Sir James's most notable moments was at the 25th Meeting of the OECS Authority in 1995, when he championed as Chairman the idea of the inclusion of Barbados, signalling his ambitious aspiration for the expansion of the Caribbean family.”

To mark this solemn occasion, the OECS flag will be flown at half-mast.

Click here to view the official statement from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.