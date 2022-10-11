Browse categories
OECS Commission expresses Condolences to Government and People of Venezuela in the aftermath of Fatal Flooding

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 — The OECS Commission conveys with sadness, its deepest condolensces to the Government and People of  Venezuela on the tragic loss of life,  numerous casualties, and many who are still missing, following devastating landslides triggered by  days of torrential rains in central Venezuela. 

The Commission is deeply saddened by this tragic event and our prayers and thoughts are with the  family and friends of those affected. 

The people of the OECS region share the pain and suffering of the bereaved families and all others  affected by this catastrophe and join their governments in extending to the Government and people  of Venezuela, heartfelt condolences in this difficult period. 

Bernadette Auguste Senior International Relations Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

