OECS Commission donates school supplies to Des Barras Combined School

In preparation for the new school year, a delegation from the OECS Commission visited the Des Barras Combined School in Babonneau, Saint Lucia, to deliver school bags and supplies.

The relationship between Des Barras School and the OECS was established approximately ten years ago.



Mrs. Josette Edward-Charlemagne, Programme Officer in the Environmental Sustainability Cluster, and Ms. Sally-Ann Alfred, Paralegal Officer in the Legal Unit continue to work with staff of the OECS Commission to coordinate recurring donations to support the students.

"The staff of the OECS Commission have been very supportive of the Annual Backpack Drive to assist the students of our adopted school, the Des Barras Combined School. We thank the staff for their contributions and wish the students every success in this upcoming school year," Ms. Alfred said.

Principal of the Des Barras Combined School, Mr. Ezra Joseph, thanked the staff of the OECS Commission for this donation which follows previously welcomed gestures over the last months.

We are happy to partner with the OECS and to accept the assistance of the Organisation. The children have benefited from their significant support and generosity and we look forward to continuing this partnership,” Mr. Joseph said.

The Des Barras School, the Organisation’s adopted school, was selected because of its remote location and the recommendations from staff members of the Commission to support this community.