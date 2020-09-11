OECS Commission donates school supplies, masks and face shields to Des Barras Combined School

OECS Media Release

As has become customary in recent years, a delegation from the OECS Commission visited the Des Barras Combined School in Babonneau, Saint Lucia, to deliver school bags and supplies in preparation for the new school year.

This year, the donated supplies included masks and face shields as the students prepare to return to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.