OECS Commission Donates PPE to Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary and Carmen Rene Memorial Schools

The OECS Commission donated face shields to the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary and the Carmen Rene Memorial schools to support their transition to the new COVID-19 safety preparations for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The donation forms part of the Commission’s corporate social responsibility commitment to contribute to the societal goals of OECS Member States and support OECS communities in shaping their shared prosperity.

Principal of the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School, Mrs. Ethelene Leonce, thanked the OECS Commission for the donation.

“The teachers will have an additional layer of protection as they go about continuing the journey that we have set from the beginning in 2003, making sure the students achieve the best, focusing on education and not on all the other things that can be distractions.”

Principal of the Carmen Rene Memorial School, Mrs. Cyiana Norley - George, is pleased with this gesture from the OECS Commission because it reinforces the school's safety protocols for the new academic year.

“We are immensely grateful to the OECS Commission for this invaluable donation. The face shields will ensure that the health and safety of our key stakeholders will not be compromised in the execution of their duties and responsibilities."

The OECS Commission has partnered with other schools in Saint Lucia and the Commonwealth of Dominica through annual social outreach and educational activities.