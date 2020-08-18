Browse categories
OECS Commission Donates PPE to Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary and Carmen Rene Memorial Schools

Media Release

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 — The OECS Commission donated face shields to the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary and the Carmen Rene Memorial schools to support their transition to the new COVID-19 safety preparations for the 2020/2021 academic year. 

The donation forms part of the Commission’s corporate social responsibility commitment to contribute to the societal goals of OECS Member States and support OECS communities in shaping their shared prosperity.  

Principal of the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School, Mrs. Ethelene Leonce, thanked the OECS Commission for the donation.

“The teachers will have an additional layer of protection as they go about continuing the journey that we have set from the beginning in 2003, making sure the students achieve the best, focusing on education and not on all the other things that can be distractions.”

Principal of the Carmen Rene Memorial School, Mrs. Cyiana Norley - George, is pleased with this gesture from the OECS Commission because it reinforces the school's safety protocols for the new academic year.

“We are immensely grateful to the OECS Commission for this invaluable donation.  The face shields will ensure that the health and safety of our key stakeholders will not be compromised in the execution of their duties and responsibilities."

The OECS Commission has partnered with other schools in Saint Lucia and the Commonwealth of Dominica through annual social outreach and educational activities. 

 

Contact us
Loverly Anthony Senior Marketing Specialist
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

