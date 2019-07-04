Browse categories
ECCB ECSC ECTEL OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action
OECS Commission Continues to Support Development of Hospitality Students

OECS Commission Continues to Support Development of Hospitality Students

OECS Media Statement

Thursday, July 4, 2019 — In a continuing effort to further the development of hospitality students at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) provided yet another opportunity for the students to hone their craft through practical experience.

Students were given the prestigious opportunity to host a Diplomatic Lunch on Friday, June 28th 2019, attended by resident members of the diplomatic corps in Saint Lucia, regional representatives from partner organisations and staff of the Commission.

The three-course meal, accompanied by specialty bread made from cassava and sweet potato, was prepared and served by the students with assistance from their teachers, given the large number of students currently off-campus attending summer internships.

Head Chef, Riad James, welcomed the esteemed guests and thanked the OECS Commission for providing the students with opportunities to improve their skills. He also used the occasion to apprise guests on the work of the culinary department.

“In the classroom, we strive to work with our local products. Currently, the students are trying to master the art of making bread using plantain, sweet potato, cassava, dasheen and breadfruit – to move away from the traditional breads using wheat flour.”

“We have been working very closely with the OECS Commission and, with their help, we have been making significant strides,” James said.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended the students on their professionalism in delivering an admirable culinary experience.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software