OECS Commission Continues to Support Development of Hospitality Students

In a continuing effort to further the development of hospitality students at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) provided yet another opportunity for the students to hone their craft through practical experience.

Students were given the prestigious opportunity to host a Diplomatic Lunch on Friday, June 28th 2019, attended by resident members of the diplomatic corps in Saint Lucia, regional representatives from partner organisations and staff of the Commission.

The three-course meal, accompanied by specialty bread made from cassava and sweet potato, was prepared and served by the students with assistance from their teachers, given the large number of students currently off-campus attending summer internships.

Head Chef, Riad James, welcomed the esteemed guests and thanked the OECS Commission for providing the students with opportunities to improve their skills. He also used the occasion to apprise guests on the work of the culinary department.

“In the classroom, we strive to work with our local products. Currently, the students are trying to master the art of making bread using plantain, sweet potato, cassava, dasheen and breadfruit – to move away from the traditional breads using wheat flour.” “We have been working very closely with the OECS Commission and, with their help, we have been making significant strides,” James said.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended the students on their professionalism in delivering an admirable culinary experience.