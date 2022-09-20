OECS Commission Congratulates St Kitts and Nevis on 39th Independence Anniversary

The OECS Commission extended to the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 39th Anniversary of Independence, celebrated under the theme ‘Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39’. The milestone was celebrated on Monday September 19th 2022.

The Commission acknowledges the profound contribution which St Kitts and Nevis continues to make toward the growth and development of the OECS and looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis for the realization of their development aspirations.

The Commission celebrated the 39th Anniversary of Independence of St Kitts and Nevis with a virtual flag raising ceremony on Monday September 19th 2022.

In his remarks, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules spoke to St Kitt and Nevis’ contribution to the OECS. He stated,

‘’The Commission recognizes the valuable contributions of St Kitts and Nevis as a founding member of the OECS to the development of this region, and in particular, their efforts to bolster policy harmonization in various sectors to advance a shared commitment to operationalize the OECS Economic Union as mandated by the Revised Treaty of Basseterre.’’

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, in his address, stated that the theme for the celebration this year draws attention to the need to sharpen the country's vision and to be innovative as they chart the development of the twin-island Federation, He further expressed his Government’s commitment to the OECS Economic Union, According to him,

‘’The Government and People of St Kitts and Nevis pledges firm support to the OECS Economic Union which enables the free movement of all OECS nationals throughout the protocol member states. Our commitment to the Economic Union transcends the economic and financial aspects of daily life.’’

On this momentous occasion, the Commission extends to the Government and People of St Kitts and Nevis, it's very best wishes for continued peace and prosperity.