OECS Commission Congratulates St Kitts and Nevis on 39th Independence Anniversary

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 — The OECS Commission extended to the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 39th Anniversary of Independence, celebrated under the theme ‘Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39’. The milestone was celebrated on Monday September 19th 2022.

The Commission acknowledges the profound contribution which St Kitts and Nevis  continues to make toward the growth and development of the OECS and looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis for the realization of their development aspirations.

The Commission celebrated the 39th Anniversary of Independence of St Kitts and Nevis with a virtual flag raising ceremony on Monday September 19th 2022. 

In his remarks, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules spoke to St Kitt and Nevis’ contribution to the OECS. He stated, 

‘’The Commission recognizes the valuable contributions of St Kitts and Nevis as a founding member of the OECS to the development of this region, and in particular, their efforts to bolster policy harmonization in various sectors to advance a shared commitment to operationalize the OECS Economic Union as mandated by the Revised Treaty of Basseterre.’’

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, in his address, stated that the theme for the celebration this year draws attention to the need to sharpen the country's vision and to be innovative as they chart the development of the twin-island Federation, He further expressed his Government’s commitment to the OECS Economic Union, According to him, 

‘’The Government and People of St Kitts and Nevis pledges firm support to the OECS Economic Union which enables the free movement of all OECS nationals throughout the protocol member states. Our commitment to the Economic Union transcends the economic and financial aspects of daily life.’’

On this momentous occasion, the Commission extends to the Government and People of St Kitts and Nevis, it's very best wishes for continued peace and prosperity

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

