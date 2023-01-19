Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Commission congratulates Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the ABLP on its new Mandate

OECS Commission congratulates Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the ABLP on its new Mandate

OECS Media Release

Thursday, January 19, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to Hon. Gaston Browne and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) on their victory in the January 18, 2023 general election in Antigua and Barbuda.

Under the Leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the ABLP captured nine (9) of the seventeen (17) constituencies, with the United Progressive Party (UPP) capturing six seats and Barbuda People’s Movement winning one seat. The remaining seat was won by an Independent Candidate. Hon. Gaston Browne was sworn is as Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda for a third term on January 19 2023, by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams. This is the first time in the history of Antigua and Barbuda that a Prime Minister has been elected for three consecutive terms.

The OECS Commission is pleased by the peaceful conduct of this closely contested election, and commends the people of Antigua and Barbuda for turning out to exercise their constitutional rights. The Commission looks forward to welcoming the  newly elected Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and assures the government and people of its continued commitment and service to the promotion of the country’s interests as a member of the OECS Economic Union regionally and internationally. 

In this regard, the Commission recommits to working closely with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda  in furtherance of the objectives of the country and of the organisation.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software