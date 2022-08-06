OECS Commission congratulates newly elected Prime Minister and Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to newly elected Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew and the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on their victory in the August 5th 2022 General Elections in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Under the leadership of Dr. Drew, SKNLP captured 6 of 8 seats in Saint Kitts, with the remaining two seats won by the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP). The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) captured all 3 seats in Nevis. Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was sworn in as the 4th Prime Minister in the history of Saint Kitts and Nevis on Saturday 6th August 2022, by His Lordship, the Honourable Justice Trevor M. Ward.

The OECS Commission commends the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis for turning out peacefully to exercise their constitutional rights to vote. The Commission looks forward to welcoming the newly elected Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and assures the government and people of its continued commitment and service to the promotion of the country’s interests as a member of the OECS Economic Union regionally and internationally. In this regard, the Commission recommits to working closely with the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis in furtherance of the objectives of the country and of the OECS integration movement.

The OECS Commission takes the opportunity to express sincere thanks to the former Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris for his contribution to the work of the organisation.







