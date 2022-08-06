Browse categories
OECS Commission congratulates newly elected Prime Minister and Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis

OECS Media Release

Saturday, August 6, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to newly elected Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew and the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on their victory in the August 5th  2022 General Elections in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. 

Under the leadership of Dr. Drew, SKNLP captured 6 of 8 seats in Saint Kitts, with the remaining two seats won by the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP). The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) captured all 3 seats in Nevis.  Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was sworn in as the 4th Prime Minister in the history of Saint Kitts and Nevis on Saturday 6th August 2022, by His Lordship, the Honourable Justice Trevor M. Ward.

The OECS Commission commends the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis for turning out peacefully to exercise their constitutional rights to vote. The Commission looks forward to welcoming the  newly elected Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and assures the government and people of its continued commitment and service to the promotion of the country’s interests as a member of the OECS Economic Union regionally and internationally. In this regard, the Commission recommits to working closely with the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis in furtherance of the objectives of the country and of the OECS integration movement.

The OECS Commission takes the opportunity to express sincere thanks to the former Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris for his contribution to the work of the organisation.




 

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

