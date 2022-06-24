Browse categories
OECS Commission congratulates newly elected Prime Minister and Government of Grenada

Friday, June 24, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to newly elected Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their victory in the June 23rd 2022 General Elections in Grenada. 

The NDC, under the Leadership of Hon. Dickon Mitchell won 9 seats, with the remaining 6 seats captured by the New National Party (NNP) led by Dr. Keith Mitchell. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell was sworn in by H.E. Dame Cécile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada on Friday June 24th, 2022. 

The OECS Commission is pleased by the peaceful conduct of the elections, and commends the people of Grenada for turning out in large numbers to exercise their constitutional rights. The Commission looks forward to welcoming the  newly elected Government of Grenada, and assures the government and people of its continued commitment and service to the promotion of the country’s interests as a member of the OECS Economic Union regionally and internationally. 

In this regard, the Commission recommits to working closely with the Government of Grenada in furtherance of the objectives of the country and of the organisation.

The OECS Commission takes the opportunity to express sincere thanks to the former Prime Minister of Grenada the Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell for his contribution to the work of the organisation, and for the guidance and exemplary support extended to the Commission during his tenure as Head of Government and Chairman of the OECS Authority. 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

