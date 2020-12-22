OECS Commission celebrates end of year virtually

Under a general theme of “gratitude”, the staff of the OECS Commission gathered virtually on Saturday, December 19, to reflect on the challenges of the past year and celebrate with prayer and thanksgiving the blessings received despite storms of adversity.

“We are just coming through the Year of All Horribles – it has been a time of the greatest volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity,” OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, said in his opening remarks.

“In this subdued festive season, we must pause and remember those who have been the victims of this pandemic, the millions worldwide and the too many in our own region who have also fallen. We must send prayers of consolation and support for their families whose elation at Christmas is now filled with the pain of grief.” “In spite of this, our resilience and fortitude has enabled us to face the challenges and we are all stronger today than we were yesterday because we now know the measure of our will to prevail.”

The virtual celebration was well attended by staff of the Commission in Castries, Saint Lucia; Roseau, Dominica; Brussels, Belgium; Geneva, Switzerland; Toronto, Canada; and Rabat, Morocco. Special invitations were also extended to OECS Commissioners, Former Staff Members, Development Partners, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, and key contacts at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs throughout the region.

A celebration with a difference

A key difference in this year’s event was the ability to welcome the entire family, including children, to the festivity. The varied programme, which featured video tributes and musical interludes, also included quizzes, games, and interesting prizes for the children aged 5-10 and 11-17.

The evening culminated in a collective toast with traditional fruit cake and wine – provided to the staff in the various locations in anticipation of the virtual event.

The Director General extended heartfelt thanks to the staff of the organisation, its stakeholders, development partners, and their families noting that “we have come through this difficult year stronger on every front, more united as a region, and more hopeful about the future.”

From all of us at the OECS Commission, Happy Christmas, enjoyable holidays and let us look optimistically toward a Better New Year!