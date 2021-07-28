OECS Commission and UNICEF Set to Launch U-Report OECS Platform
Media Release
Wednesday, July 28, 2021 — The OECS Commission and UNICEF are collaborating once more to unveil a new and exciting digital tool aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the decisions that affect them most.
The voice of youth is a critical asset in the OECS, and through the U-Report Platform, young people of the region will have another avenue through which they will be able to speak to pertinent issues, and suggest recommendations.
The virtual launch of the U-Report OECS will take place on Wednesday July 28th, 2021 at 6:00pm via Zoom and the OECS YES Facebook page.
U-Report is a free tool for community participation, designed to address issues that the population cares about. Once a U-Reporter has followed U-Report OECS on Facebook messenger and WhatsApp, polls and alerts are sent via Direct Message and real-time responses are collected and mapped on this site.
U-Report polls can be conducted quickly and easily via either WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger and results and ideas are shared with the community.
Issues polled include health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, youth unemployment, HIV/AIDS, disease outbreaks and anything else people want to discuss.
To Join via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oecsyes
To Join Via Zoom, register now: https://bit.ly/oecs-ureport-launch