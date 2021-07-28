OECS Commission and UNICEF Set to Launch U-Report OECS Platform

Media Release

The OECS Commission and UNICEF are collaborating once more to unveil a new and exciting digital tool aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the decisions that affect them most.

The voice of youth is a critical asset in the OECS, and through the U-Report Platform, young people of the region will have another avenue through which they will be able to speak to pertinent issues, and suggest recommendations.

The virtual launch of the U-Report OECS will take place on Wednesday July 28th, 2021 at 6:00pm via Zoom and the OECS YES Facebook page.