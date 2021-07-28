Browse categories
OECS Commission and UNICEF Set to Launch U-Report OECS Platform

Media Release

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 — The  OECS Commission and UNICEF are collaborating once more to unveil a new and exciting digital tool aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the decisions that affect them most.

The voice of youth is a critical asset in the OECS, and through the U-Report Platform, young people of the region will have another avenue through which they will be able to speak to pertinent issues, and suggest recommendations. 

The virtual launch of the U-Report OECS will take place on Wednesday July 28th, 2021 at 6:00pm via Zoom and the OECS YES Facebook page. 

U-Report is a free tool for community participation, designed to address issues that the population cares about. Once a U-Reporter has followed U-Report OECS on Facebook messenger and WhatsApp, polls and alerts are sent via Direct Message and real-time responses are collected and mapped on this site.

U-Report polls can be conducted quickly and easily via either WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger and results and ideas are shared with the community.

Issues polled include health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, youth unemployment, HIV/AIDS, disease outbreaks and anything else people want to discuss.

To Join via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oecsyes  

To Join Via Zoom, register now: https://bit.ly/oecs-ureport-launch

Youth Social Development
Nyus Alfred Youth Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

