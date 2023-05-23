OECS Commission and econext Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Foster Sustainable Development

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and econext, a Not-for-Profit Association based in Canada, have joined forces to promote sustainable development in the region. On May 17, 2023, the two organisations officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation and strategic alignment.

The MoU highlights the OECS Commission and econext's shared commitment to tackling major issues and seizing opportunities in fields like business ecosystem development, the blue and green economy, and marks an important turning point in their collaboration. This partnership intends to make it easier to partner for the implementation of projects that will advance the region's aspirations for sustainable development.

Under this MoU, both the OECS Commission and econext are committed to encouraging mutual understanding, cooperation, and strategic alignment. The collaboration will involve sharing agendas of common interests, pooling resources and expertise when appropriate, and exchanging knowledge, information, and ideas.

Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules echoed this when signing the MoU. According to him,

‘’This collaboration will do a lot in helping to advance the agenda set by the OECS for the upcoming triennium. It will provide us with a modality for the exchange of ideas,personnel, technology and experience.’’

Chief Operating Officer and and Director, International Business of econext, Ms. Abbie Hodder, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying,

"This is the beginning of a strong interregional collaboration for the benefit of both of our regions, so I am exited to get started… It is an opportunity for us to reinvigorate the relationships that are already very strong within the region."

The MoU signing is expected to unlock new avenues for progress, enabling the OECS Commission and econext to tackle pressing issues in the region, including climate change, marine conservation, and renewable energy.

About OECS

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About econext

econext is a not-for-profit association of over 200 businesses involved in various aspects of the Blue and Green Economy in Newfoundland and Labrador and throughout Atlantic Canada. econext contributes to environmentally sustainable economic development through the development of new enterprises; attraction of new enterprises to the region; and the creation of conditions for these activities to take place.