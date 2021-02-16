OECS Commends Historic WTO Appointment!

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on March 1, 2021. The WTO General Council selected Dr. Okonjo-Iweala by consensus and her term, which is renewable, will expire on 31 August 2025.

Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, Prime Minister of Dominica Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, penned a formal congratulatory note to the new WTO Director General assuring that the OECS stands ready to assist Dr. Okonjo-Iweala in discharging her duties as and when required.

Six OECS countries are founding Members of the WTO, a sign of our enduring commitment to the Multilateral Trading System (MTS). It is out of this commitment that we are looking forward to working with you to address certain specific and systemic concerns with a view to improving the MTS in a manner which delivers benefits for all.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, in extending congratulations, pledged commitment to the WTO's mission and vision.

The OECS is pleased to congratulate you on your appointment to the post of Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) following the outcome of the recent Special General Council. We are especially proud of the fact that you are achieving two firsts – the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Please be assured of our commitment to the multilateral trading system. We look forward to working closely with you.

Ambassador of the OECS Permanent Delegation to the United Nations in Geneva, H.E Stephen Fevrier, delivered the following remarks on February 15, 2021 at the WTO Special General Council on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Group.