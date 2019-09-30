Browse categories
OECS Chairman The Hon. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, addresses the general debate of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly

New York, 24 - 30 September 2019

Monday, September 30, 2019 — “A world of prosperity will not be sustained without global cooperation, global peace and global justice,” was the reverberating theme of an impassioned presentation by current Chairman of the OECS and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, 27th September.

Prime Minister Browne's address to the assembly commenced with the plight of small developing states as a result of climate change pointing out that the very existence of small island states and our civilizations are imperiled. He called on developed nations to halt climate change by aiming to achieve a carbon neutral world.

Prime Minister Browne also addressed the decade old issue of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States Internet Gaming dispute at the WTO to which Antigua and Barbuda is awaiting the compliance of the United States to the WTO decision.

The country’s leader also addressed the Venezuela and Cuban political crises, the USA and China trade war, De-risking and the unease in the Middle East, calling for the world’s problems to be solved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Click here to view speech to UNGA 

 

