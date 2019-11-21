OECS Chairman Extends Congratulations to New Premier of Montserrat

The OECS Chairman welcomed Honourable Taylor-Farrell and offered assurances of his highest esteem.

"As Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and the present Chairman of the

OECS, I look forward to our engagements and collaborative efforts that will strengthen the friendly ties between both our nations and by extension the OECS and the wider Caribbean region."

"Premier, I wish you and your Government a most successful term and I look forward to welcoming you at the next OECS Authority Meeting," Prime Minister Browne stated.