OECS Chairman Extends Congratulations to New Premier of Montserrat
Statement from the OECS Commission
Thursday, November 21, 2019 — Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Gaston Browne, conveyed congratulations to Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell on his resounding victory at the election polls on 18 November, 2019.
The OECS Chairman welcomed Honourable Taylor-Farrell and offered assurances of his highest esteem.
"As Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and the present Chairman of the
OECS, I look forward to our engagements and collaborative efforts that will strengthen the friendly ties between both our nations and by extension the OECS and the wider Caribbean region."
"Premier, I wish you and your Government a most successful term and I look forward to welcoming you at the next OECS Authority Meeting," Prime Minister Browne stated.