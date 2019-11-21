Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Chairman Extends Congratulations to New Premier of Montserrat

OECS Chairman Extends Congratulations to New Premier of Montserrat

Statement from the OECS Commission

Thursday, November 21, 2019 — Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Gaston Browne, conveyed congratulations to Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell on his resounding victory at the election polls on 18 November, 2019.

The OECS Chairman welcomed Honourable Taylor-Farrell and offered assurances of his highest esteem.

"As Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and the present Chairman of the
OECS, I look forward to our engagements and collaborative efforts that will strengthen the friendly ties between both our nations and by extension the OECS and the wider Caribbean region."

"Premier, I wish you and your Government a most successful term and I look forward to welcoming you at the next OECS Authority Meeting," Prime Minister Browne stated.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software