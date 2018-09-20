OECS CBU CONTINUES CONVERSATION ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE CREATIVE INDUSTRIES WITH FOCUS ON FASHION AND FILM THIS WEEK

Roseau, Dominica (May 18, 2020) - This week, the OECS Competitive Business Unit (OECS CBU) continues its timely dialogue with creatives and creative entrepreneur on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar series on Tuesday 19th and Thursday 21st May from 4:30 p.m. will focus on sub-sectors in the fashion and film industries.

Following on the successful staging of its first online webinar on the impact of COVID-19 on the Music and Entertainment sub-sector last Thursday, this week’s webinars will engage the minds of creatives on how the pandemic continues to impact two critical areas of the creative economy.

The Fashion and Design sub-sector will be the focus on Tuesday 19th May. This first webinar brings into sharp focus the magnitude of the impact on OECS designers who, like their regional counterparts, have been confined to producing face masks to help keep citizens safe and to find other innovative ways to remain relevant during this difficult period.

The Fashion and Design Webinar will bring together an impressive cohort of designers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The line-up includes:

Kimya Glasgow - Founder, Creative Director of Kimya Glasgow Brand of St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Tarriba do Nascimento - Creative Director of Meme Bete Ltd of Saint Lucia, makers of unique bags and purses

Kristin Frazer - owner/manager of Trefle Design of the British Virgin Islands, maker of swimwear for women and men, a kid’s label called Trefle284, accessories, a home collection called TrèfleHOME and a future capsule collection from her new label TrèfleACTIVE

Jamilia Alexander - founder of Uppoint Inc of Trinidad & Tobago, a cloud-based platform that digitises all primary and support value chain activities for the Fashion Industry. Jamilia has spearheaded the launch of the Uppoint platform and its expansion to include users in the Caribbean, United States of America, South America, Europe and Africa.

Ketty COTREBIL is an associate at Concept Store Ewa in Martinique where she is responsible for sales and Marketing. She is also a member of the Estuary PR Company located in Trinidad & Tobago specializing in fashion and art industry

Award winning regional fashion icon, Richard Young of Trinidad & Tobago as moderator

The second webinar on Thursday 21st May will focus on the growing Film, Audio-visual and Animation sub-sector in the OECS, bringing together a group of leading filmmakers, executives and animators to speak on the current predicament of the sub-sector and their thoughts on how the region must approach the reopening of the industry. Panelists for the film webinar include:

Dale Elliott - Founder and Managing Director of The Independent Film Company Inc of Saint Lucia and producer of the well-known documentary series, Untold Stories

Anita Bully - former film Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Production Manager with Kaz Kweyol Production and Caribbean Theatre Network – recent producers of Oseyi and the Masqueraders

Tolga Akcayli - film maker of St. Vincent & the Grenadines and writer and director of the recently released film “Too Lickrish”

Tony Coco-Viloin - Filmmaker, Film Commissioner of Guadeloupe and Vice President of the Caribbean Audio-visual Network

Milton Edison Branford - Managing Director of Malfinis Film and Animation Studio Inc of Saint Lucia, and

Kendal John - President of the Audio-visual and Film Association of Saint Lucia as moderator

The CBU is delighted with the response to last week’s webinar on the Music and Entertainment sector and anticipates a large turnout of creatives to this week’s two webinars. The OECS CBU plans to use these webinars to engage stakeholders and practitioners in conversations on best ways to tackle the challenges posed by the impact of the pandemic on regional economies and plans for the resetting efforts to rebuild these sub-sectors in the post Covid-19 period.