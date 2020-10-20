OECS Blue Economy Virtual Press Conference

The Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) is a project of the OECS, funded by the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank . The CROP is being implemented in Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Project seeks to strengthen Ocean Governance as well as Coastal and Marine Spatial Planning in these five Member States, and develop a Regional Marine Spatial Planning Framework for the wider OECS region. The CROP commenced in October 2017 and concludes on December 31, 2021.

A key component of the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP), is Coastal and Marine Spatial Planning (CMSP). Under the CROP, coastal and marine spatial plans are being developed for Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The CROP is gearing up for a fresh round of CMSP Consultations with key stakeholders in these five member states.

The OECS Commission recognizes that citizen engagement and participation in the process of developing ocean strategies and policies, is key to achieving more equitable distribution of benefits to all. The Commission also recognizes that partnership is key to the success of the process. In this regard, the OECS Commission solicits the support of our media partners across the region as we embark on a fresh round of stakeholder engagement across the islands.

A virtual press conference dubbed Blue Economy Champions for our Blue Growth Future is scheduled for Wednesday October 21 from 10:00 a.m. It’s an opportunity for you, our media partners, to meet the CROP Team as well as the CMSP Consultants, and gain further insight into the Project, ahead of the upcoming round of in-country consultations.

REGISTER NOW!

Topic: Blue Economy Champions for our Blue Growth Future

When: Oct 21, 2020 10:00 AM Puerto Rico

CLICK HERE

You will be given the opportunity to pose questions directly to the panel and seek clarification on key components of the CROP.

We hope you will join us for a spirited discussion on the tremendous potential of the Blue Economy in the OECS.