OECS Authority Statement on the August 14 Earthquake in Haiti

Media Release

Sunday, August 15, 2021 — The Authority of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Haiti following the devastating earthquake which has left hundreds dead, hundreds more injured and many buried under rubble.  

Awakening to news this morning of continued aftershocks overnight and into this morning, we are saddened by the magnitude of this unfolding disaster. The OECS Authority extends deepest sympathy to the people of Haiti at this time, particularly to those in the affected area who have experienced the loss and devastation firsthand.  

The OECS Authority assures the Government and people of Haiti, of our full and unwavering support.  

We recognise that the scope of Haiti’s needs at this time is quite extensive, and we therefore call for concerted humanitarian action at the international level to bring much-needed and immediate relief to the people of Haiti. 

An obvious urgent need is that of disaster resilient housing that will provide a more secure option for those most in need, improving their chances of escaping the devastation caused by hurricanes and earthquakes. It is our hope that given the availability of technology to enable such, the provision of disaster resilient housing will be one of the long-term response mechanisms launched in the aftermath of this disaster.  

Philomena Robertson Press Secretary to OECS Authority Chairman, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Photo Source: Associated Press Photos by: Joseph Odelyn and Ralph Tedy Erol
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

