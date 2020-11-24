OECS applauds efforts of the Government of Morocco to restore peace and stability in El Guerguerat

As we celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Independence of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States wish to express their support for the actions taken by the Government of Morocco to preserve the peace and stability within the “Buffer Zone” of El Guerguerat in the Sahara, as well as to allow the free movement of people and goods to the wider African Continent.

With the volatility occasioned by the global pandemic when all countries big and small, rich and poor, face an enemy of COVID-19, we urge an unwavering focus on this threat to all humanity and urge adherence to the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, in particular Resolution 24.14 and 24.40 which call for the maintenance of peace and order in this North African region.

We urge that all parties adhere to these Resolutions to refrain from acts of aggression and to ensure the safety of civilians and to play their part in the free movement of people and goods in the El Guerguerat zone.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States appeals to all parties to respect the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and to abide by all existing ceasefire agreements.