OECS applauds efforts of the Government of Morocco to restore peace and stability in El Guerguerat

Media Statement

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 — As we celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Independence of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States wish to express their support for the actions taken by the Government of Morocco to preserve the peace and stability within the “Buffer Zone” of El Guerguerat in the Sahara, as well as to allow the free movement of people and goods to the wider African Continent. 

With the volatility occasioned by the global pandemic when all countries big and small, rich and poor, face an enemy of COVID-19, we urge an unwavering focus on this threat to all humanity and urge adherence to the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, in particular Resolution 24.14 and 24.40 which call for the maintenance of peace and order in this North African region.  

We urge that all parties adhere to these Resolutions to refrain from acts of aggression and to ensure the safety of civilians and to play their part in the free movement of people and goods in the El Guerguerat zone.  

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States appeals to all parties to respect the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and to abide by all existing ceasefire agreements.

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

