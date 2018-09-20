OECS Announces Launch of the SDM Business Model Competition

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and Republic Bank Limited will host the Launch of the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Business Model Competition virtually on Friday, June 10th 2020 at 10:00am EST.

The SDM Business Model Competition is part of a broader strategy geared towards strengthening the business development ecosystem across the Region while providing entrepreneurs with a platform to connect with global investors.

The launch will feature the announcement of the thirty (30) entrepreneurs from across the region who were selected to undergo eight (8) weeks of capacity building, compete for sectional prizes of up to US$20,000.00, and participate in a Pitch Room that will be hosted by Mr. Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and President of the Shark Group.

About the OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition:

The Business Model Competition forms part of the OECS Commission’s Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Conference – a two-day event expected to attract over 3000 delegates from across the Caribbean Region and internationally to meet and exchange thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development.

Thirty (30) high growth potential Caribbean entrepreneurs will embark on a journey of capacity building and networking via integration into a virtual network of business development support.

Selected entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors led by Mr Daymond John (Shark Tank Investor).

About Daymond John:

Star of ABC's Shark Tank & CEO of the Shark Group, Daymond John has come a long way from turning a $40 budget into FUBU, a $6 billion fashion game-changer. Throughout his career, Daymond has continued to be an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. He is not only a pioneer in the fashion industry but a Shark on the 4-time Emmy Award winning Shark Tank, a New York Times best-selling author, branding guru, and highly sought-after motivational speaker.

The OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition is a feature of the Sustainable Development Movement scheduled for September 23-24, 2020. Click the image above to learn more about the #Movement and register.

