OECS Announces Inaugural Sustainable Development Movement

The inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM 2020), hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is slated to attract over 700 delegates from across the Caribbean Region and internationally to the island of Saint Lucia for a life-changing two-day event on September 23-24, 2020.

The event, scheduled to be held at the Royalton Resort and Spa, will create a common space where International Development Partners, the Private Sector, Academia, Caribbean Governments and the Common Person meet to exchange thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development.



Targeted attendees include International development partners, private sector, Heads of Government, Academia, Investors and persons who want to be great!

Keynote Speakers include:

Daymond John

Daymond John - Star of ABC's Shark Tank & CEO of the Shark Group

Daymond John has come a long way from turning a $40 budget into FUBU, a $6 billion fashion game-changer. Throughout his career, Daymond has continued to be an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. He is not only a pioneer in the fashion industry but a Shark on the 4-time Emmy Award winning Shark Tank, a New York Times best-selling author, branding guru, and highly sought-after motivational speaker.

Les Brown

Les Brown - World Renowned Motivational Speaker

As one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers, Les Brown is a dynamic personality and highly-sought-after resource in business and professional circles for Fortune 500 CEOs, small business owners, non-profit and community leaders from all sectors of society looking to expand opportunity. For three decades he has not only studied the science of achievement, he’s mastered it by interviewing hundreds of successful business leaders and collaborating with them in the boardroom translating theory into bottom-line results for his clients.

Why Attend

SDM 2020 was designed using a novel approach that is undergirded by two basic schools of thought:

Sustainable development cannot take place without the engagement of minds and a renewal of the psyche that takes the common man from the realm of limitations to the realm of possibilities. In order to obtain development that is sustained, the engagement of the private sector and the business community is paramount.

With this being said, SDM 2020 promises to deliver the following value:

Facilitate dialogue and agitate action towards sustainable development that has people at the core of development strategies.

Expose key development challenges affecting Small Island Development States and present cutting edge and novel solutions.

Connect participants with over 700 delegates as the event is poised to be a networker’s dream come through. Connect with International Development Partners, Global Power Brokers, Investors, Academia, Heads of State, your peers, industry experts to find fresh solutions, evolve your organisation and become great!

Access to practical tools and winning strategies to aid growth and development in nations, businesses and even person lives…yes you heard right, personal lives!

Take participants in the realm of the “know” by exposure to trends and innovations in development financing.

An opportunity to Swim with the “People’s Shark”, Daymond John and experience the live Pitch Room. In addition to this, obtain the opportunity to connect with Venture Capitalists and other investors from around the world.

Disturbance that will lead to evolution by experiencing greatness with Les Brown.

What to Expect

Keynote Presentations

Concurrent Sessions

Round Table Discussions

Side-Bars

Exhibitors' Forum

Corporate Mingle

Exclusive Invitation-only Side Events

Pitch Room

