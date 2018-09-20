Browse categories
OECS Announces Hacking ED Planning Hackathon

Media Release

Tuesday April 26, 2022-The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is pleased to announce its collaboration with the IIEP-UNESCO on the 2022 edition of its international hackathon Hacking EDplanning scheduled for 6-8 May 2022. The OECS Commission invites you to participate in Challenge 3: The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States’ (OECS) School Dashboard. This challenge seeks to create a digital platform to help communities locate the nearest schools in their districts and, in case of an emergency, to identify community facilities that can provide shelter or first aid kits. ​

Originally held in 2021, in its second edition the event will bring together participants from all over the world: whether they are education experts, have a ‘tech’ profile (skills in data science, data analysis, AI, NLP, dataviz, UX/UI, development...), or are concerned citizens. They will work in teams during a 48-hour virtual session devoted to six challenges, with climate change and efficient use of data topping the agenda. Learn about the challenges here.

Want to get involved?

We are reaching out to you, our partners and members of our network, to support or participate in this important project for the future of education. Here are three ways you can help:

  1. Get the word out: Help us disseminate the event by sharing it in your dedicated channels and communities. Access the dissemination toolbox!
  2. Develop a solution during the hackathon: Are you a tech expert or have a network of developers?  Join a challenge to contribute your skills!
  3. Join the closing event: You can tune in to the closing ceremony of the hackathon to see all the projects developed. Register here and share it with your networks.

Thank you for your support and let us know if you have any questions. You can get in touch at edmu@oecs.int or development@iiep.unesco.org. ​

Hacking EDPlanning information note Hacking EDplanning_2022_Info note_EN (1).pdf - 149 KB
Germain Anthony Technical Specialist- Education, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Malika Thompson Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

