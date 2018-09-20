OECS Announces Hacking ED Planning Hackathon

Tuesday April 26, 2022-The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is pleased to announce its collaboration with the IIEP-UNESCO on the 2022 edition of its international hackathon Hacking EDplanning scheduled for 6-8 May 2022. The OECS Commission invites you to participate in Challenge 3: The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States’ (OECS) School Dashboard. This challenge seeks to create a digital platform to help communities locate the nearest schools in their districts and, in case of an emergency, to identify community facilities that can provide shelter or first aid kits. ​

Originally held in 2021, in its second edition the event will bring together participants from all over the world: whether they are education experts, have a ‘tech’ profile (skills in data science, data analysis, AI, NLP, dataviz, UX/UI, development...), or are concerned citizens. They will work in teams during a 48-hour virtual session devoted to six challenges, with climate change and efficient use of data topping the agenda. Learn about the challenges here.

Want to get involved?

We are reaching out to you, our partners and members of our network, to support or participate in this important project for the future of education. Here are three ways you can help:

Get the word out: Help us disseminate the event by sharing it in your dedicated channels and communities. Access the dissemination toolbox! Develop a solution during the hackathon: Are you a tech expert or have a network of developers? Join a challenge to contribute your skills! Join the closing event: You can tune in to the closing ceremony of the hackathon to see all the projects developed. Register here and share it with your networks.

Thank you for your support and let us know if you have any questions. You can get in touch at edmu@oecs.int or development@iiep.unesco.org. ​

Hacking EDPlanning information note Hacking EDplanning_2022_Info note_EN (1).pdf - 149 KB