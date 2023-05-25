OECS and UAE Ambassadors Discuss Cooperation on Investment and Development

On May 23, 2023, Ambassador of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to the Kingdom of Morocco His Excellency CoP (Ret’d) Ian M. Queeley, paid a Courtesy Call to His Excellency Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, resident in Rabat.

Ambassador Queeley conveyed gratitude to Ambassador Al Dhaheri for the opportunity to meet with him and expressed appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for the developmental assistance that has been extended to OECS Member States. Special mention was made of the proposed donation of two (2) desalination plants to the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Many countries in the Eastern Caribbean have been plagued by long periods of low rainfall due to Climate Change, and have been forced to implement water rationing measures. This timely gesture will assist the Federation in its efforts to achieve additional sources of water for its citizens.

Ambassador Al Dhaheri highlighted the need for even closer collaboration with the OECS, and for development of cooperation in the area of investment. As the OECS Member States enjoy a stable common currency, the countries are seen as relatively safe, with good infrastructure- all attractive elements to investors. The two Ambassadors pledged to work closely with the Ambassadors of the OECS Member States to the United Arab Emirates to further foster collaboration in this area.

The Ambassadors also discussed the Kingdom of Morocco as an international partner and ally. Ambassador Al Dhaheri commented on Morocco’s levels of success that other countries - though in possession of abundant natural resources – are yet to achieve. The Ambassador highlighted the United Arab Emirates’ heavy investment in the North African Nation, which accounts for the largest investment within the country. He described the relationship between the two states as “fraternal.”

About the OECS

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About the UAE

The United Arab Emirates is a historically oil-driven Middle Eastern economy, and aid to developing states is a fundamental pillar of its foreign policy. All independent countries of the Eastern Caribbean enjoy warm bilateral relations with the country and are accredited to the Embassy of the UAE in Havana, Cuba. His Excellency Al Dhaheri, a career Diplomat, has enjoyed a long and distinguished career which started in 1978. He has served in various capacities throughout the Middle East, Africa, the United States and Latin America. In July of 2020, he was appointed for a second time as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.