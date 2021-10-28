OECS and Spirit of America Donate Tablets to Students

60 Tablets were Donated to Roseau RC Combined School and Derniere Riviere Combined School

In an effort to support initiatives by the Ministry of Education, Saint Lucia, to ensure effective home-learning for students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the OECS Commission in partnership with Spirit of America provided a total of 60 tablets to the Roseau RC Combined School and the Derniere Riviere Combined School in a Handover Ceremony on Friday, 22 October 2021.

The donation is intended to target students who are under-performing and are socio-economically deprived or disadvantaged and will support the Conquer Mathematics Initiative - a Mathematics remedial programme that is expected to serve as a supplementary model to the regular class instructions.

The Conquer Maths online platform offers a structured asynchronous model with video lessons, end of Unit exams and other features. The students will be monitored on the program by the Point Person, to keep track of student progress and the level of mastery in the selected area being addressed.