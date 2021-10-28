Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS and Spirit of America Donate Tablets to Students

OECS and Spirit of America Donate Tablets to Students

60 Tablets were Donated to Roseau RC Combined School and Derniere Riviere Combined School

Thursday, October 28, 2021 — In an effort to support initiatives by the Ministry of Education, Saint Lucia, to ensure effective home-learning for students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the OECS Commission in partnership with Spirit of America provided a total of 60 tablets to the Roseau RC Combined School and the Derniere Riviere Combined School in a Handover Ceremony on Friday, 22 October 2021.

The donation is intended to target students who are under-performing and are socio-economically deprived or disadvantaged and will support the Conquer Mathematics Initiative - a Mathematics remedial programme that is expected to serve as a supplementary model to the regular class instructions. 

The Conquer Maths online platform offers a structured asynchronous model with video lessons, end of Unit exams and other features.  The students will be monitored on the program by the Point Person, to keep track of student progress and the level of mastery in the selected area being addressed.

Speakers at the Handover Ceremony held at the Roseau Primary School included:

  • Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
  • Dr. Pauline Antoine Prospere, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Saint Lucia
  • Mr. Gilbert Jn Francois, Coordinator, Conquer Mathematics Initiative
  • Ms. Pearl Regis, Principal of the Roseau RC Combined School

In attendance were: students and teachers from the Roseau RC Combined School and the Derniere Riviere Combined School; representatives from the Ministry of Education, Saint Lucia; staff of the OECS Commission; and the media.

Click below to view a replay of the Handover Ceremony!

Education Youth Social Development
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.