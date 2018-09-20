Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS and PIRAC Host Joint Side Event at COP27

OECS and PIRAC Host Joint Side Event at COP27

Joint Media Release | OECS and French Red Cross (FRC)

The OECS and the French Red Cross (FRC) through its Regional Platform for the Americas and the Caribbean (PIRAC), hosted a side event at COP27 – the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference – ​ in Sharm El Sheikh Egypt. The event highlighted the PIRAC’s support to OECS Member States in the aftermath of major disasters, and the execution of projects aimed at strengthening their climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

The February 2022 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) provides unequivocal evidence that climate change is gravely contributing to humanitarian crisis and that the impacts on already vulnerable people are far worse and happening at a faster pace than anticipated. ​ The consequences are already visible in the Caribbean, a region particularly threatened by various types of disasters: rising waters, floods, hurricanes, drought, etc.

Speaking at the event, Ninni Ikkala Nyman, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Climate and resilience Disasters, Climate and Crisis lead said, “At the Red Cross, we focus on the local level – local and vulnerable communities. Caribbean communities are at the forefront of the climate crisis. Local responders, like National Red Cross, are embedded in the communities they serve, before, during, and after disasters hit. They are uniquely placed to provide assistance when and where it is needed the most, and with the greatest impact, but can only do so with adequate resources.”

The PIRAC is currently implementing the READY Together / 3 Oceans project in collaboration with the OECS and the IFRC in five OECS Member States, namely, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The project is funded by the INTERREG Caribbean, the French Development Agency (AFD), and the Guadeloupe Region, and seeks to help Caribbean countries respond to disasters by strengthening emergency preparedness, improving economic actors’ resilience, raising public awareness of risks and climate change, and leading research and innovation on climate issues.

Mr. Crispin d’Auvergne, OECS Programme Director for Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management said that “Over the years, the OECS Commission has worked closely with the PIRAC in these islands because they have similar needs, similar concerns, and while they are not identical, they have many similar characteristics on the same scale and it is crucial to improve coordination between them.”

At COP27, the PIRAC and the OECS advocated for better preparedness to reduce the impacts of disasters linked to climate change. Acting now is vital to change the future of Caribbean citizens. The most vulnerable must be prioritized, the amount and accessibility of climate finance have to increase, legislations and policies must be strengthened, and populations must be aware of risks and solutions.

Crispin d'Auvergne Climate Change & Disaster Risk Management Coordinator, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Jérémie Sibeoni PIRAC Head of Delegation, PIRAC
Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software