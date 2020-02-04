Browse categories
OECS and CDB convene Qualitative Data Analysis Workshop in Saint Lucia

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 — The OECS Commission in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) convened a one-week training workshop on Qualitative Data Analysis during the period 27 to 31 January 2020, in Saint Lucia.

The main objectives of the workshop were to ensure that participants understood the key principles, common types, features of, and the steps involved in qualitative data analysis.

The methodology for the training included practical demonstrations/examples using sample data. Participants were taught how to code, create themes and summarise findings from transcription notes. They were also taught how to use an online web-based tool for qualitative data analysis. This modern, web-based tool is useful for qualitative as well as mixed method approaches for data analysis. 

At the end of this workshop, participants are expected to prepare an action plan detailing how the knowledge and skills acquired will be transferred to other national stakeholders. 

The workshop was a response to the unanimous feedback from the participants who were trained in the Participatory Poverty Assessment (PPA) component of the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment (CPA) Toolkit. It targeted participants who will lead or have led the PPA study in their respective country, as well as, persons who are expected to train and monitor the work of the PPA field facilitators (including members of National Assessment Team with specific responsibility for the PPA). 

The PPA is the component of the Country Poverty Assessment that captures qualitative information from persons at the community and household levels. The qualitative information is used to strengthen and validate the information captured from the other four components of the Enhanced CPA model. These components are: the Survey of Living Conditions and Household Budget Survey; Macro Socio-Economic Analysis; Institutional Assessment, and Poverty and Vulnerability Mapping. 

The Enhanced CPA project is funded by the CDB.

