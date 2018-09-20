Browse categories
OECS and Adapt’Action to launch Environment and Resilience Webinar Series

OECS and Adapt’Action Joint Media Release

On April 8th 2020, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Adapt’Action will host the first of a two-part Webinar series on mainstreaming Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) and Gender Equality & Social Inclusion (GESI) into climate change adaptation strategies.

The webinar will focus on the introduction of a new toolkit designed specifically for the Caribbean, which promotes efficient and innovative nature-based solutions and the inclusion of women in the fight to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

This effort is particularly important in the Eastern Caribbean region because of its geographical location along the hurricane belt and the fact that its main economic activities such as tourism and agriculture, are highly dependent on natural resources.As the climate continues its warming trajectory, additional robust and transformative adaptation strategies will become necessary, not just to address climate change related risks, but to restore the increasingly degraded ecosystems and strengthen social justice. This is where projects like this come in. The webinar will guide participants in the best use of the toolkit in order to:

  • Apply an EbA and GESI lens to the assessment of existing adaptation strategies;
  • Identify and develop new adaptation strategies; and
  • Design concepts notes with the robust monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems necessary to access funding for the implementation of new projects.

Expected participants include:

  •  OECS Climate Change Focal Points; 
  • relevant lead Line Ministry Focal Points; 
  • Women’s & Youth Groups; 
  • Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Community-based Organisations (CBOs) implementing agencies; 
  • representatives of vulnerable municipalities and communities;
  • private sector entities; and
  •  donor organisations that seek to replicate innovative investments which advance climate change adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean region. already implemented in the region.

