OECS Ambassador makes Courtesy Call on WTO Director General

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 — Ambassador Colin Murdoch, the Permanent Observer of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to the United Nations Office in Geneva paid a courtesy call on Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Ambassador Murdoch was accompanied by Mr. Joel Richards, Senior Technical Specialist at the OECS Mission in Geneva. Also present was Mr. Stephen Fevrier, Senior Adviser to the WTO Director-General. 

Ambassador Murdoch and Dr. Okonjo-Iweala discussed a range of issues including bringing the fisheries subsidies negotiations to a successful conclusion, agreeing on a WTO response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WTO Reform, development issues, and maintaining momentum towards the reconvening of the 12th Ministerial Conference of the WTO. 

The OECS’ chief spokesperson in Geneva assured the WTO Director General that the region remained supportive of her agenda and has not wavered in its commitment to support meaningful outcomes at the WTO. Ambassador Murdoch also indicated that key to the success of the WTO was the rebuilding of trust among its membership. 

The WTO Director-General thanked the OECS Ambassador for the visit and called on the region to continue to play a constructive role in the work of the WTO.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

