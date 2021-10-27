Browse categories
Non-Resident Ambassador of Japan pays courtesy call on the Director General of the OECS

OECS Media Statement

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 — On Thursday, October 21, 2021 the non-resident Ambassador of Japan to the Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), H. E. Tatsuo Hirayama paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules at the Organisation’s Headquarters in Castries.

During the meeting, the Director General and the Ambassador exchanged views on a broad range of development cooperation initiatives in many areas including Fisheries, Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change.  The Ambassador noted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Japan and the Member Countries of the OECS and cited many areas of concrete collaboration at the bilateral and regional levels in areas such as fisheries and disaster management. The Director General in response, thanked the Ambassador for the continuous support extended to the OECS region by the Government of Japan. 

Both sides agreed to commence more in-depth discussions, explore new avenues of cooperation in the immediate future, and to pursue the common objective of deepening relations between Japan and the OECS.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Mr. Sato Katsuya, Second Secretary. Present also at this meeting was Ms. Bernadette Auguste, Officer in Charge of the International Relations Unit at the OECS Commission.

H.E. Tatsuo Hirayama is concurrently accredited to Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines with residence in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

