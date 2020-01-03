No Eggs Imported into SVG for the Christmas Season

Adrian Lewis, President of the Poultry Association, commended farmers for their excellent work and dedication noting that this is the first time in decades that eggs were not imported for the festive season. The Ministry of Agriculture currently provides subsidised day old chicks of broiler and layer birds to farmers.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was able to reduce the importation of eggs during the 2019 Christmas season.

Mr. Lewis, who has been in the poultry industry for two decades, stated that

“Every Christmas the price of eggs will go as high as $30-$35 per flat and sometimes more. Eggs had to be imported. This year we struggled to get to $15-$20 per flat. We did not import any eggs. There is actually an oversupply of eggs on the market currently.”

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in commending all local egg producers, the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) and the Veterinary Division of the Ministry, noted that his Ministry is currently engaged in discussions with two companies in the region which have expressed interest in purchasing eggs from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Agriculture Minister also called on persons, who can, to utilise more eggs and avoid using processed foods, especially at breakfast and dinner.

Minister Caesar further asserted that