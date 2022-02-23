Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Nigerian Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on OECS Ambassador in Geneva

Nigerian Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on OECS Ambassador in Geneva

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Ambassador to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, His Excellency Colin Murdoch received His Excellency Abiodun Richards Adejola, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Ambassador Adejola's call is the first diplomatic visit to the OECS Geneva Mission under Ambassador Murdoch’s tenure, which began in November 2021. During the visit, Ambassador Murdoch spoke to the diplomatic outreach of Caribbean countries to the African continent, specifically the efforts being made by the Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco which are complemented by the recently established Caribbean Community (CARICOM) embassy in Kenya, both serving as a bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.

Ambassador Adejola said it was an honour for him to be associated with “our people” in the Caribbean, emphasising that he was genuinely committed to building a lifelong partnership between Nigeria and the countries of the Eastern Caribbean. Lagos is six hours by air from the Eastern Caribbean. With such a short distance, the Ambassador believes there are real possibilities to build genuine ties of tourism and trade that can bring meaningful benefits to both regions. Ambassador Adejola mentioned the recently-concluded Summit of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, supporting the decision of the AU to recognise the African Diaspora as a new sixth region. 

In elaborating on the potential for tourism and trade between Nigeria and the Eastern Caribbean, Ambassador Murdoch mentioned initiatives such as the recent air services agreement between Antigua and Barbuda and Nigeria; the inaugural flight of the airline Air Peace from Nigeria to the Caribbean; and the business initiatives pursuing oil sales from Nigeria to the region. Both Ambassadors agreed to build on the foundations that are already laid. 

 The Nigerian Ambassador undertook to initiate a roundtable group of like-minded people drawn from the African and Caribbean missions located in Geneva to further develop the concepts expressed during the meeting which are intended to deepen relations between Nigeria, Africa, and the OECS. 

Both ambassadors reiterated their commitment to substantially advancing the relationship between Nigeria and the OECS from their platform in Geneva.  

Geneva Mission
Contact us
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Joel Richards Senior Technical Specialist, Permanent Delegation of the OECS in Geneva, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Joel Richards Senior Technical Specialist, Permanent Delegation of the OECS in Geneva, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software