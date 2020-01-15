New Zealand Scholarships for Caribbean Citizens! Apply from 1st Feb 2019!

Scholarships are available to eligible Caribbean citizens. Applications open on Saturday, 1 February 2020.

The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown is promoting the upcoming round of applications for New Zealand Development Scholarships.

Background

Every year, New Zealand offers scholarships to eligible Caribbean citizens to pursue world-class postgraduate academic programmes with a focus on Climate Change and Resilience, Food Security and Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Disaster Risk Management.

Applications for study beginning in 2021 open on Saturday, 1 February 2020.

More information on New Zealand scholarships can be viewed on the Ministry’s website at www.nzscholarships.govt.nz

Academic Focus Areas

Climate Change and Resilience

Climate Change and the Environment

Climate change

Climate change science

Natural resource management

Water management

Forestry

Food Security and Agriculture

Agricultural science

Farm management

Horticulture

Veterinary

Fisheries and aquaculture

Biosecurity

Agricultural technology

Agribusiness

Agricommerce

Food technology

Supply chain management

Renewable Energy

Energy policy

Energy management

Energy distribution systems and technologies

Solar, hydrothermal, hydro-electric, geothermal and wind energy

Disaster Risk Management

Disaster management

Emergency management

Geology

Geotechnical engineering

Governance related to the above subjects

Governance, public policy, public management, or public financial management, directly related to one of the above climate and resilience subjects.