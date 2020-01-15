Browse categories
New Zealand Scholarships for Caribbean Citizens! Apply from 1st Feb 2019!

New Zealand High Commission Bridgetown / OECS Commission

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 — The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown is promoting the upcoming round of applications for New Zealand Development Scholarships.

Scholarships are available to eligible Caribbean citizens.  Applications open on Saturday, 1 February 2020.

Background

Every year, New Zealand offers scholarships to eligible Caribbean citizens to pursue world-class postgraduate academic programmes with a focus on Climate Change and Resilience, Food Security and Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Disaster Risk Management.

Applications for study beginning in 2021 open on Saturday, 1 February 2020.

More information on New Zealand scholarships can be viewed on the Ministry’s website at www.nzscholarships.govt.nz

Academic Focus Areas

Climate Change and Resilience

Climate Change and the Environment

  • Climate change
  • Climate change science
  • Natural resource management
  • Water management
  • Forestry

Food Security and Agriculture

  • Agricultural science
  • Farm management
  • Horticulture
  • Veterinary
  • Fisheries and aquaculture
  • Biosecurity
  • Agricultural technology
  • Agribusiness
  • Agricommerce
  • Food technology
  • Supply chain management

Renewable Energy

  • Energy policy
  • Energy management
  • Energy distribution systems and technologies
  • Solar, hydrothermal, hydro-electric, geothermal and wind energy

Disaster Risk Management

  • Disaster management
  • Emergency management
  • Geology
  • Geotechnical engineering

Governance related to the above subjects

Governance, public policy, public management, or public financial management, directly related to one of the above climate and resilience subjects.

