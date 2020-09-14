Browse categories
New Zealand and the OECS to collaborate on direct uses of geothermal energy

OECS Media Release

Monday, September 14, 2020 — The Government of New Zealand and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission recently strengthened their collaboration on environmental sustainability to include the area of geothermal energy development. New Zealand and the OECS Commission will partner to deliver a study on possible opportunities for the direct use of geothermal energy outside of electricity generation across OECS countries. 

Worldwide, the successful use of geothermal energy for thermal purposes can be found in the industrial, agricultural, aquacultural and tourism sectors. This collaboration will seek to provide a resource for OECS policy-makers on opportunities for development and to conceptualise pilot projects, identifying the resources required to advance them.

“New Zealand is pleased to be once again working with the OECS Commission. Since 2014, New Zealand has been working with Caribbean Governments to advance renewable energy projects. Geothermal is a particular area of expertise for us given our long history with this source of energy. We have used the energy harnessed for agricultural crop drying, industrial processing, and even for balneology uses such as bathing and swimming in our hot springs,” New Zealand High Commissioner His Excellency Anton Ojala said.

“Geothermal energy has real potential to lower energy costs in OECS countries and reduce the reliance on imported fossil fuels, but also to directly provide innovative, environmentally friendly solutions and products while also cutting greenhouse gas emissions. I look forward to strong practical outcomes from this joint activity,” Mr. Ojala added.

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, welcomed this most recent partnership with the Government of New Zealand which focuses on the direct use of geothermal energy.

“Geothermal energy continues to be a priority for the region in advancing sustainable energy for economic development and resilience. This intervention on the direct use of geothermal energy explores how the energy sector can boost other key areas of production for the region, such as tourism and agriculture. This work is closely aligned with the energy strategy of the OECS Commission which seeks to foster innovative synergies and partnerships for sustainable energy,” Dr. Jules said.

He further noted, “The Commission takes this opportunity to thank the Government of New Zealand for its continued support towards the sustainable development of the OECS region.” 

The OECS Commission recently collaborated with New Zealand on a number of successful community-based interventions addressing climate and disaster resilience.

In addition to the Eastern Caribbean, the New Zealand High Commission Bridgetown serves Barbados, the Bahamas, Belize, Haiti, Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Judith Ephraim Programme Coordinator, Sustainable Energy Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Martin Rufenach Programme Officer, Sustainable Energy Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

