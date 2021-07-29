New study aims to increase Eastern Caribbean diaspora engagement

A new study aims to increase engagement efforts between the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) diaspora associations and their home countries through a Diaspora Mapping Project with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). This study comes as the overseas OECS diaspora and home country governments seek to enhance the levels of connectivity.

This study is part of a larger partnership between IOM and the OECS Commission as they move towards building capacity to manage migration in a sustainable and humane way. The OECS Member States have some of the highest rates of emigration in the world despite a strong sense of nationalism amongst OECS emigrants. As such, IOM will identify OECS overseas diaspora associations/groups’ level of organization, their needs and capacity for dialogue with national and regional government entities.

IOM, in collaboration with the OECS Commission, has commissioned this project to ultimately provide numerous benefits, inform on opportunities, and foster greater connectivity amongst the OECS diaspora. The results of this study will be used to inform regional policy on diaspora engagement, as well as provide accessible information about the diaspora associations in the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), and Canada. Once completed, information, including the geolocation on an interactive map, about the diaspora groups will be made available on the IOM iDiaspora platform.

In-depth interviews and surveys are being conducted across the diaspora in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, and all diaspora associations/groups are invited to participate in the survey.

All types and formats of diaspora groups are encouraged to participate.

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE!