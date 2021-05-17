Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
New President Underscores CDB’s Support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Recovery

New President Underscores CDB’s Support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Recovery

Media Release Courtesy the Caribbean Development Bank

Monday, May 17, 2021 — BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – New Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) President, Dr. Gene Leon, reconfirmed the Bank’s support for recovery and reconstruction efforts in St. Vincent and Grenadines during a courtesy call with Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on Friday May 14, 2021. 

Dr. Gonsalves was joined by CDB Governor for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Camilo Gonsalves and the Director General Finance & Planning, Edmond Jackson.

The discussions centred on the challenges the Eastern Caribbean nation now faces following a series of eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in April which triggered significant economic fallout and social dislocation.

With detailed needs assessments now being completed, the Bank is offering assistance through various avenues, including immediate response financing mechanisms and emergency grant facilities. Options for technical support and social protection interventions are also being explored.

The CDB President said,

“The challenges are enormous, but CDB is already working with St. Vincent and the Grenadines to identify, prioritise and address the most urgent needs.”

Earlier this month, under its Volcano Ready Project, CDB provided relief supplies, including mattresses and water tanks as well as volcano monitoring and warning equipment valued at more than US$135,000. 

Prime Minister Gonsalves indicated that the reconstruction programme would require tremendous effort and resources as public infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, water facilities and numerous other amenities had been adversely affected by the eruptions. 

 

Business Economic Development International Relations CARICOM
Contact us
Camille Taylor Head, Corporate Communications, Caribbean Development Bank
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Camille Taylor Head, Corporate Communications, Caribbean Development Bank
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.