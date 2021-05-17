New President Underscores CDB’s Support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Recovery

Media Release Courtesy the Caribbean Development Bank

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – New Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) President, Dr. Gene Leon, reconfirmed the Bank’s support for recovery and reconstruction efforts in St. Vincent and Grenadines during a courtesy call with Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on Friday May 14, 2021.

Dr. Gonsalves was joined by CDB Governor for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Camilo Gonsalves and the Director General Finance & Planning, Edmond Jackson.

The discussions centred on the challenges the Eastern Caribbean nation now faces following a series of eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in April which triggered significant economic fallout and social dislocation.