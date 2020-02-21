Browse categories
New Machine-Readable OECS Electronic Laissez-Passer for Officials of OECS Institutions

OECS Media Release

Friday, February 21, 2020 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has begun the issuance of its new Electronic Laissez-Passer. The new OECS Electronic Laissez-Passer replaces the previous travel document utilised by staff and representatives of OECS Institutions and Organs on official travel missions.

Unlike its predecessor, this new travel document is of international standard and is in compliance with Doc 9303 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), an agency of the United Nations (UN) responsible for providing guidance on the issuance of Machine Readable Travel Documents (MRTDs). 

A highlight of the security features of the new Electronic Laissez-Passer includes the following:

  • Iridescent ink: Ink containing semi-opaque pigments that become visible/invisible depending on the angle of view as well as the light.
  • Letterpress printing: A printing technique that creates a recessed image, pressed into the substrate by, for example, a stamp or punch. Letterpress printing may be recognised by the sharp edge surrounding the image (the bead) and a possible relief on the other side of the substrate.
  • Collated: A text or image that has been applied to the substrate at successive positions. Together, they form a complete image or give the appearance of movement.
  • Duotone watermark: An image and/or text created during the paper-production process by varying the density of the paper. This type of watermark consists of lighter and darker sections (positive and negative).
  • Contactless chip: Located in the back cover that meets ICAO specifications.

The use of the new OECS Electronic Laissez-Passer ensures that staff and representatives of OECS Institutions and Organs on official travel duties are afforded the relevant privileges and immunities as granted under the Revised Treaty of Basseterre. The new OECS Electronic Laissez-Passer will therefore ease the movement of staff and officials of OECS Institutions and Organs through regional and international borders. 

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, welcomed the introduction of the new official travel document noting that “the new machine-readable Laissez-Passer is in keeping with the standards set for international organisations and I look forward to the full roll-out in the coming months.”

OECS Communications Unit
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

