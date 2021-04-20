Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
NEVIS TOURISM AUTHORITY INVITES YOU TO JOIN IN TARGET MARKETING AND BE REWARDED

NEVIS TOURISM AUTHORITY INVITES YOU TO JOIN IN TARGET MARKETING AND BE REWARDED

Article Courtesy the Nevis Tourism Authority

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 — The first-ever survey launched to gather information on visitors to Nevis for target marketing has been launched and the intelligence garnered will be used to help support industry partners in selling the island. 

In a statement, CEO of the National Tourism Authority (NTA) Ms. Jadine Yarde stated,

“Effective marketing is dependent on effective messaging, and to have effective messaging, the first step is knowing and understanding your target audience. This survey will assist us and our trade partners in providing the best possible vacation experience for their clients and we encourage recipients of this communique to participate.”

To make responding to the survey rewarding, the NTA is providing a US$100 gift certificate to a randomly selected participant.

In launching the initiative, Ms. Yarde continued,

“We cannot afford to guess what the potential visitor is seeking in their vacation so, at the NTA we must do a deep dive to better understand the target audience. We need to also understand our customers’ personalities and behaviors because the better we know our audience, the more effectively we will be able to communicate with them. This intelligence will help us at the NTA and will help our trade partners to increase their business to Nevis by using the findings of the survey to help identify their best prospects.”

Recipients of the survey must submit their response by May 4, 2021 for a chance to win the gift certificate. Complete the survey here: https://forms.gle/AToTSvNRGGjeKp9ZA

 

For travel and tourism information on Nevis, visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at https://nevisisland.com/ or email us at info@nevisisland.com; feel free to follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@nevisnaturally).

Business Tourism
Contact us
Maria Fowell Senior Technical Specialist - Tourism, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Maria Fowell Senior Technical Specialist - Tourism, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.